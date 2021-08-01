UFC Vegas 33 Highlights: Cheyanne Buys Gets First-Round Head Kick TKO Win

Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula ended up being the co-main event. Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus was supposed to co-headline, but Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya ended up replacing it only for that fight to be nixed due to Yahya testing positive for COVID-19.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (July 31, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 33 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

In just one minute, Buys caught her getting up with a head kick then finished her on the ground with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Got her on the way up 😳@CheyWarPrincess closes the show at #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/7Q8E3k67bq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 1, 2021

The original co-headliner was nixed the week of and it would’ve been an important fight. Abdurakhimov has a pro-MMA record of 20-5 with 8 of those coming under the UFC banner. While with the UFC, he’s 5-3. He was coming off a TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 243. On the flip side, Daukaus has a pro-MMA record of 11-3 including a four-fight winning streak with wins over Danny Holmes, Parker Porter, Rodrigo Nascimento, and Aleksei Oleinik.

UFC Vegas 33 Results: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland, Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

