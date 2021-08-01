UFC Vegas 33 Highlights: Sean Strickland Dominates Uriah Hall

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland was a one-sided fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (July 31, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 33 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Strickland easily took the first round with his strikes. In both the first and second rounds, Strickland tagged him with strikes. Hall looked better towards the end of the second round. Strickland did some damage to the left eye of Hall. A weird moment happened in the third round when Sean took him down and Hall seemed dazed so Sean landed some strikes until Hall got back to his feet.

Strickland got another takedown in the third round and took his back. Strickland tagged him a few times late then went for a takedown in the fourth round. Sean even threw some knee strikes for good measure. Hall put up a fight in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough. Strickland got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Hall entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak with notable wins over Bevon Lewis, Antônio Carlos Júnior, Anderson Silva, and Chris Weidman.

Strickland also entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak with wins over Nordine Taleb, Jack Marshman, Brendan Allen, and Krzysztof Jotko.

