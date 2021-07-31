UFC Vegas 33 Results: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

UFC Vegas 33 goes down tonight (Sat. July 31, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland in a bout.

Hall entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak with notable wins over Bevon Lewis, Antônio Carlos Júnior, Anderson Silva, and Chris Weidman. Strickland also entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak with wins over Nordine Taleb, Jack Marshman, Brendan Allen, and Krzysztof Jotko.

The co-headliner was supposed to see a bout between Kyung Ho Kang and Rani Yahya, but that fight got nixed due to Yahya testing positive for COVID. Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula, Niklas Stolze vs. Mounir Lazzez, Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev, and Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt finishes out the main card.

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula

Niklas Stolze vs. Mounir Lazzez

Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Melsik came out fast and threw hands before they clinched up against the fence. In the second round, Anglin caught him with a head kick for the win.

Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Witt took him down and stayed on him for the majority of the first round while raining down strikes. Bryan got back to his feet with about a minute to go and tagged him. In the second round, Witt got tagged, but decided to take him down to prevent further damage. Bryan got back up, but got dropped by a major league right hand. Witt went for a guillotine choke, but couldn’t get it. They got back to the feet only for Witt to take him back down. Bryan stunned him in the third round and tried to finish him, but Witt stayed tough. Witt took him down a few times. Bryan tagged him on the ground then they had a wild exchange. Witt got the decision win.

UFC Vegas 33 Results

Featherweight bout: Jason Witt def. Bryan Barberena by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-28)

