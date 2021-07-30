UFC Vegas 33 Weigh-In Results: Montaño Off By 7 Lbs, Main Event Firm

The UFC Vegas 33 weigh-ins are now complete, and the inaugural flyweight champion Nicco Montaño became the story of the morning after she missed the bantamweight weight limit by a whopping 7 pounds.

The good news for fans is that the main event between Uriah Hall (#8) and Sean Strickland (#11) remains firm. With Hall planning to once again plead with officials not to intervene on his behalf unless he is fully unconscious and Sean Strickland willing to fight to the death as a UFC “prostitute,” things could get gory during this headliner. Our own Doug Murray broke down this fight in great detail, and you can check out the full main event preview here.

As mentioned, though, the talk of the weigh-ins was Nicco Montaño, who missed weight by 7 pounds. This resulted in the cancelation of her fight against Wu Yanan, who successfully made weight.

Montaño is the subject of the documentary Warrior Spirit, which chronicles her weight-cutting effort ahead of a planned title defense against Valentina Shevchenko in 2018. Montaño was unable to compete after being hospitalized and was then stripped for her efforts. Sadly, today serves as proof that even in a higher weight class, Montaño continues to battle demons in regards to cutting weight.

A bad miss from Nicco Montano. 143-pounds for a bantamweight fight. pic.twitter.com/9BZif3wQep — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) July 30, 2021

The other fight cancellation was the bantamweight bout between Trevin Jones and Ronnie Lawrence after Lawrence failed to even make it to the scale due to health concerns.

UFC Vegas 33 takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the prelims beginning at 6:00 PM EST, and the main card beginning at 9:00 PM. You can view the full weigh-in results below of the remaining bouts courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC Vegas 33 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:00 PM EST)

Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall (185.5) vs Sean Strickland (185)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Kyung-Ho Kang (136) vs Rani Yahya (136)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Buys (116) vs Gloria de Paula (115.5)

Welterweight Bout: Niklas Stolze (170.5) vs Jared Gooden (171)

Flyweight Bout: Ryan Benoit (126) vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Jason Witt (170.5)

PRELIMS (ESPN/ESPN+ 6:00 PM EST)

Featherweight Bout: Collin Anglin (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

Lightweight Bout: Chris Gruetzemacher (156) vs Rafa Garcia (154)

Featherweight Bout: Danny Chavez (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (144.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)

Welterweight Bout: Phil Rowe (173.5)* vs Orion Cosce (170.5)

