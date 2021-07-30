UFC’s Darren Till Under Investigation Due To Meme, Issues Statement

Darren Till has been reported to police over a controversial meme and he’s firing back.

Till posted a meme on social media that some found offensive. “The Gorilla” is being accused of encouraging transphobia as well as homophobia. The post involved a “pregnant” transgender woman.

The ECHO brought word that Till’s post was reported to Merseyside Police and “investigations are ongoing.”

Never one to hold his tongue, Till took to an Instagram video to respond to the investigation.

“As everyone knows I’m always posting very controversial things right, I’m never going to change ever, ever, ever. So the other day I posted this transgender meme, I thought it was funny and I knew it was going to get a backlash. I’ve actually got transgender friends, they thought it was hilarious.

“You can’t cancel someone who doesn’t give a s* and I don’t give a s*. But at the same time as well it’s obviously the offended brigade.”

Darren Till has vowed to never change and said he will continue to post any “controversial” meme.

Till is expected to face Derek Brunson before summer comes to a close. He hasn’t competed since July 2020 when he was defeated by Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision.