Updated UFC Vegas 33 Lineup After Co-Main & One Other Bout Scrapped

Two bouts were canceled from Saturday’s UFC Vegas 33 lineup, including the scheduled co-main event between Chris Daukaus and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

TSN Sports’ Aaron Bronsteter was the first to report the cancellation of the bout between Daukaus and Abdurakhimov. This was the second of two cancellations from this card announced Monday, with the other being a middleweight bout between Sam Alvey and Roman Kopylov.

A report last week from MMA Junkie also revealed that the issue surrounding the bout was in connection to a positive COVID-19 test in the Abdurakhimov camp. As of this writing, there is no word yet on what will serve as the new co-main event for the card.

Chris Daukaus is on a four-fight winning streak, with his last two outings netting him the coveted Performance of the Night bonus, so it’s understandable why the #10-ranked heavyweight was originally granted the co-main event spotlight for the event.

Chris Daukaus. Image Credit: UFC.com

Daukaus was prepared to put his undefeated UFC record on the line against the #7-ranked Abdurakhimov, but that will now have to wait for a later date, as the promotion is currently expected to reschedule the heavyweight contest. As for the Alvey/Kopylov bout, there is currently no word yet on if this fight will be rescheduled.

With these two cancellations, here is the updated lineup for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 33.

MAIN EVENT: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Mounir Lazzez vs. Niklas Stolze

Nicco Montano vs. Wu Yanan

Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia

Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder

Trevin Jones vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Orion Cosce vs. Phillip Rowe

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit