ARCHIVES: Uriah Hall Calls Out ‘Mafia Sh*t’ Going On In UFC

Prior to one of Uriah Hall’s three KO losses in the UFC, he had his suspicions about opponent Paulo Costa and what he was allowed to get away with.

This article is brought to you by MMA News, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED APRIL 11, 2019, 11:52 AM]

Uriah Hall knows firsthand what UFC middleweight star Paulo Costa is capable of. He was subject to a TKO defeat at the hands of the Brazilian last summer. However, Costa has recently been linked to doping rumors from once-scheduled opponent Yoel Romero.

It was recently revealed that a stomach medication might be the reason for Costa’s testing issues. With that being said, Hall discussed the matter during an appearance on the “Pull No Punches” podcast. Hall said he feels like some “mafia sh*t” is going on with all of these recent drug testing issues (via MMA Mania):

“I was supposed to fight that dude a while back,” Hall said. “He pulled a bicep muscle and I was like ‘What?’ Listen, s**t is going on under the radar here. I don’t know why, I have a feeling, but we’re not stupid.

“We all know what’s really going on here. I feel like this s**t is being run by some mafia. It feels like that sometimes. The s**t I see some people getting away with, I’m like ‘what the f**k bro?’

“When you really think about it, it’s not even about fighting anymore. It’s about entertainment. No one is going out there and being honorable anymore.”

As for Hall, the 34-year-old has had a rough go of things inside the Octagon as of late. He is currently 7-7 in his UFC career after having so much hype behind him following his runner-up performance on The Ultimate Fighter season 17. Hall received comparisons to that of former 185-pound king Anderson Silva.

Unfortunately, Hall at one point found himself on a three-fight losing skid. However, in his last fight, “Prime Time” was able to get back in the win column with a knockout victory over Bevon Lewis in December.

What do you make of Hall’s “mafia sh*t” comments about the UFC?