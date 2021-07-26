Urijah Faber Claims ‘POS’ TJ Dillashaw Turned Down Fight

Urijah Faber is making a bold claim about TJ Dillashaw.

The story of Faber and Dillashaw is well-documented. Dillashaw was a member of Team Alpha Male, which is run by “The California Kid.” Things turned sour after Dillashaw made the jump to Ludwig Martial Arts.

Over the years, a rivalry has brewed between Team Alpha Male and Dillashaw. Cody Garbrandt took Dillashaw’s split to heart and the two ended up getting into a confrontation on The Ultimate Fighter. Dillashaw ended up scoring two TKO victories over Garbrandt.

Faber recently appeared on Submission Radio and he claimed that Dillashaw turned down a fight against him (h/t Middle Easy).

“There was talks, Sean Shelby was asking when I was going to fight TJ, and he said ‘Sounds like his camp isn’t interested in that fight.’ So I said okay, and talked to Tiki, who manages TJ and he kind of told me behind the scenes, that they had offered him something but then said they couldn’t do that, blah blah blah.”

Faber went on to say he doesn’t think Dillashaw wants to further expose himself by getting involved in a fight with him.

“He doesn’t want to fight me. He’s been working hard to try to keep his nose clean and tell his side of the story, or whatever the deal is, his cheating scenarios. He doesn’t need the grave digger bringing up the f—king bones of the last ten years of him being a creep and a POS. So I don’t think it’s enticing to him on that front, and to me, I would do it because there’d be a bounty on his head and probably vice versa.”

Dillashaw recently stepped inside the Octagon for the first time since January 2019. He defeated Cory Sandhagen via split decision. Dillashaw had been serving a two-year suspension due to EPO use.