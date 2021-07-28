Usman Opens As Sizeable Favorite Over Covington Ahead Of Rematch

Kamaru Usman has opened as the betting favorite in his rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

On Monday it was revealed Usman and Covington is a done deal for UFC 268 which will likely take place on November 6 at Madison Square Garden. It’s an intriguing matchup given how close their first fight was at UFC 245.

Now, after the news became public that the fight was agreed to, oddsmakers opened odds and to no surprise, the champ in Usman is a sizeable favorite over Covington.

UFC 268 Odds:

Kamaru Usman -270

Colby Covington +230

At the opening odds, it means you would need to bet $270 to win $100 on Usman if you like him to win. If you like the challenger in Covington, a $100 bet would net you $230 if he becomes the new welterweight champ. The odds also imply Usman’s win probability to be roughly 73 percent.

The odds are much wider than the first time Usman and Covington fought back in 2019. There, Usman was only a -200 favorite, while Covington was a +170 underdog. Usman ended up scoring a fifth-round TKO in a back-and-forth fight that many had tied going into the fifth.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kamaru Usman (19-1) is coming off a KO win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 to defend his welterweight title for the fourth time. He’s currently an incredible 14-0 in the UFC and has won 18-fights in a row after losing his second pro fight. Before the win over Masvidal, he scored a third-round TKO over Gilbert Burns in February after a lackluster decision win over Masvidal last July at UFC 251. His first title defense was the TKO win over Covington.

Colby Covington (16-2) hasn’t fought since September 2020 when he scored a fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley. It got him back into the win column after the loss to Usman. “Chaos” is also the former interim welterweight champ after beating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225. He also holds notable wins over Robbie Lawler and Demian Maia.

What do you make of the UFC 268 odds involving Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington?