VanZant Issues A Follow-Up Statement Of Defiance Regarding Her Future

Paige VanZant is not sitting around feeling sorry for herself after losing her second straight fight under the BKFC banner.

At BKFC 19, Paige VanZant suffered a unanimous decision loss to Rachael Ostovich in the main event. With VanZant now being 0-2 during her bare-knuckle boxing journey, her future will certainly come under question until her next move is announced. Soon after the event, VanZant issued a brief inspirational message vowing to rise again and insisting that her ascent should not be doubted.

Saturday, VanZant returned with a lengthier, more elaborate message regarding her state of mind and the future that awaits.

The full, verbatim statement reads as follows:

“Guess what bitches???!! I’m still smiling!!! My story is full of setbacks, road blocks and detours. But, it is also filled with major comebacks, peace in my soul and a grace that saved my life. I promise you this, I would endure this pain everyday of my life over the pain of regret. I am going to keep chasing my dream one step at a time. 99.9% of the people on earth would not dare do what I do. This story will be even better then my first. And if you haven’t read my book before click the link in my bio. That is real pain. This is just a bad chapter. And to anyone out there struggling. Pain is only for a moment. The world may be dark and love to hate on you, but darkness does not drive out darkness only light can do that. So DO NOT STOP SHINING!!!!”

Despite being an established name in combat sports for several years, VanZant is still only 27 years old. One thing she has proven time and time again is that she will not let a loss derail the growth of her brand, so you can be sure that there will be many more stories about Paige VanZant in the future. And if her statement above is any indication, there will be much brighter chapters to come about the product of Dundee, Oregon.