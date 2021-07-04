VIDEO: Conor McGregor Is Surprised By A Herd Of Screaming Fans

Conor McGregor was pleasantly surprised by a herd of screaming supporters in California, and he decided to indulge them with some lively shadowboxing as a post-dinner treat.

Sometimes it is the unexpected that can remind the world just how massive of a superstar Conor McGregor is. Over the weekend, the public was served such a reminder as McGregor exited a restaurant to an awaiting crowd that gave him the Beatles treatment. Peep it out below.

One week out from his #UFC264 fight, Conor McGregor was greeted by a sea of fans after leaving dinner on Saturday night 😳



(via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/TKbNlzcOBs — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 4, 2021

That’s a lot of energy to carry in your back pocket entering fight week. As past McGregor opponent and boxing great Floyd Mayweather once pointed out: “The fans can’t fight for you.” That may be true, but they can sure uplift and motivate a competitor to perform better come fight night.

UFC 264 will likely be McGregor’s final chance to “fight better” against Dustin Poirier, as the two will partake in a trilogy to close the show and this chapter of both men’s careers.

The event takes place Saturday, July 10, 2021, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And you can be sure that the arena will be packed with thousands more screaming supporters as McGregor enters the Octagon to transfer his shadowboxing skills to live work.

