(VIDEO) Hector Lombard Confronts Tyron Woodley; Later Challenges Him

BKFC Cruiserweight Champion Hector Lombard has shared footage of an altercation he had with Tyron Woodley at BKFC 19.

Lombard, a former UFC middleweight and welterweight, became the bare-knuckle promotion’s inaugural 205-pound champion after defeating Joe Riggs last month. The Cuban-Australian fighter made the switch to BKFC after a six-fight losing streak, which included defeats to Anthony Smith, Neil Magny, and Dan Henderson, saw his six-year UFC career come to an end.

Woodley, meanwhile, was released from MMA’s leading promotion earlier this year after a submission loss against Vicente Luque extended his losing skid to four fights. The 39-year-old was attending the recent BKFC event ahead of his own boxing bout against YouTuber Jake Paul on August 29.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Lombard shared footage of the two men face-to-face at the event, which was headlined by a rematch between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich. While Woodley appeared to be calm, Lombard was clearly agitated and points at the former UFC Welterweight Champion on multiple occasions. The caption detailing their feud tells a bizarre tale.

Referring to the former 170-pound champ as a “clown,” Lombard revealed that his respect for BKFC president David Feldman was the only thing that stopped him from slapping Woodley.

“After so many years, finally I got to see this clown twooodley face to face.

He was calling me across the ring waving etc. I asked him to come over, so he did. Once he did I wanted to slap him in the face, but I contained myself because I have respect for @davidfeldmanbkfc“

In a loaded caption, Lombard went on to reveal how his feud with “The Chosen One” began. According to the 43-year-old, Woodley attempted to make a move to a woman he’d been seeing at his gym behind his girlfriend’s back. Lombard said Woodley had offered to help wrap her injured knee, but according to the bare-knuckle champ, his former teammate planned on doing a lot more than that.

Lombard added that Woodley criticized him to the woman in question and told her that nobody at the gym liked “Lightning” in an alleged attempt to be with her instead. Lombard cited Woodley’s marriage and four children as the reason why he didn’t address it at the time. Through hashtags, the former UFC contender challenged Woodley to a fight and described him as a “coward.”

To summarise, Lombard is unhappy that Woodley apparently tried to take the woman that the Cuban was cheating on his girlfriend with, and now, years later, wants to fight him because of it. We’re not sure Lombard can take the moral high ground on this one…

