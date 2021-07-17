Archives(Video): Miesha Tate Chokes Out Four Guys Who Crashed Gym

Remember that time when Miesha Tate choked out four random dudes? No? Well, that’s what we’re here for. Here’s a treat from our archives as you prepare to watch Tate make her big return tonight at UFC Vegas 31.

Originally Published: November 5, 2015, 11:20 AM

A new video surfaced online recently that shows UFC Women’s Bantamweight contender Miesha Tate choking out a number of guys who traveled to the Xtreme Couture gym.

Check out the following video to watch as Tate runs through four different guys who came to the gym thinking things were going to be all fun and games until they got, “inside the ring.”