Archives: Miesha Tate Doesn’t Trust UFC, Done Being Pushed Around

Miesha Tate may be making her big UFC comeback tonight after nearly five years away from the promotion, but things were not always rosy for the former champion, even when she was competing in her prime. Here is Miesha Tate airing some of her grievances in 2015. Six years later, Miesha Tate is about to once again compete for the UFC with ambitions of once again wearing UFC gold.

This article is brought to you from the archives of MMA News, Your #1 Source Of MMA News Since 2003.

Originally Published September 21, 2015, 10:08 AM.

Miesha Tate appears to still be upset that she was passed over for the next title shot against Ronda Rousey, and according to “Cupcake” Tate, she is not going to be “pushed around” by the UFC anymore.

After it was publicly announced that Tate would get a third fight against Rousey in December for the UFC women’s bantamweight title, UFC quickly changed their plans and announced Rousey vs. Holly Holm, essentially taking Tate’s title shot away from her for no real reason.

“I think more things are going to have to be contractually agreed upon, not verbally,” Tate told Ground and Pound TV. “That’s what happens when you can’t come to a verbal trust point. I’m going to have to have things written down from now on.”

“I’m very frustrated with the UFC,” Tate continued. “I’m not in a position where I feel like I need to be pushed around and, ‘Oh, you take this fight, take that fight.’ It makes no sense to me why I’m not the champion and yet I’m fighting all the number one contenders. Amanda Nunes is ranked number four and Holm is ranked number eight.”

Tate continued, “What is wrong with that picture? I’m not the champ and I’m fighting better girls than the champion is fighting and I’m not getting paid what the champion is getting paid. It’s the champion’s job to fight the best girls in the world. When I’m the champion, we’ll talk.”

“I’m just in an awkward stage of my career,” said Tate. “I don’t know what the next best step for me is but I do know I’m not going to be pushed around by anybody.”

(Transcribed by MMAFighting.com)