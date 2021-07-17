Archives: Ronda Rousey Addresses Nearly Having Nude Photos Leaked

Ronda Rousey and UFC Vegas 31’s Miesha Tate have been linked for most of their MMA careers as rivals and MMA pioneers. But there is one thing they nearly had in common that neither woman wants to be remembered for. Though Tate was not so fortunate, Ronda Rousey was able to avoid having nude photos of herself leaked online in 2015. Here, the inaugural UFC women’s bantamweight champion goes into more detail about the experience.

While making the media rounds to promote her new autobiography, “My Fight / Your Fight,” UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey shared a story about how she nearly became the victim of a celebrity nude photo leak.

Rousey appeared on “Opie Radio” on SIRIUS-XM on Monday and told the story.

“It’s more of a defensive thing,” Rousey said during the interview, which you can watch in full via the YouTube video player embedded above. “Writing the book, the whole, ‘My Fight / Your Fight’ thing has really forced me to be introspective and figure out why I do things the way I do. It was because of that one ex [boyfriend], we called him ‘Snappers McCreepy,’ because we caught him taking naked pictures of me. The first thing I did was take naked pictures for ESPN.”

Rousey continued, “If it’s going to get out there, then I want it to get out there on my terms. The same thing with playing the heel. If people are going to dislike me it’s because I sought for it to be that way.”

“Rowdy” Ronda went on to reveal that the incident took place just before her 2012 bout against then Strikeforce Champion Miesha Tate in her bantamweight debut. Rousey would go on to armbar Tate in the first round to win the title and later, Submission of the Year during the MMA Awards ceremony. Career-wise, it was also the launching point to Rousey reaching that next level of super-stardom.

Later that summer, Rousey appeared in ESPN’s annual ‘Body Issue’ showcasing scantily clad athletes in a series of photos that went viral all over the internet, and attracted much attention for herself and Women’s MMA in general.

“It was right before my first title fight, actually,” Rousey said. “It was like two weeks before and I was pumping out a lot of social media to try and get people to pay attention. He went to work and I stayed behind and was using his computer. I was downloading a picture off Facebook so I could put it on to Twitter. You know how it shows the preview of recent downloads?”

Rousey continued, “I was downloading something and then I just saw a bunch of ass! ‘What is that?’ It looked like it was amateurly taken. I had to look so I looked at it and it was all me.”

According to the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, she retaliated by simply deleting his entire hard drive.

“You know when you’re just comfortable naked around somebody?” asked Rousey. “Like you’re just naked on the bed playing DragonVale on your phone? I brush my teeth naked. That was all, every single thing, all naked. I just thought he was on his phone texting people. He asked to take picture of me before and I was like, ‘No, of course not.’ He knew I didn’t [approve]. That’s why his name was Snappers McCreepy and if you read the book you can see how I reacted to said photos.”

On this subject, Rousey concluded by saying, “After I got out of there and dealt with that situation, the better way to do it is just like, ‘You know what? If there’s naked pictures out there, I’m going to go take naked pictures myself and I’m going to put it out there on my terms. If people aren’t going to like me, then they’re not going to like me on my terms. I’m going to be the most fantastical villain they’ve ever seen. There could be stuff on his phone. I don’t know. It could come up any day, to be honest. That’s one of the reasons I went and wrote this book. The truth is the best armor. Data and information is what power is right now. If I put everything out there then I really don’t ever have to worry about anyone holding anything against me. I’d rather people find these things out from me then later.”

