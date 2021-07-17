Archives (Video) Jeremy Stephens Shoves Yair Rodriguez In Hotel

In case you didn’t know, Jeremy Stephens has been out here handing out #PrimalPushes for years. We’ve got the receipts right here in our archives. Tonight, Stephens will be looking to do a lot more than pushing when he steps into the Octagon against Mateusz tonight at UFC Vegas 31.

Originally Published September 24, 2019, 3:16 PM.

Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez both claimed they got involved in a scuffle following UFC Mexico City and video has surfaced to prove it.

The UFC Mexico City main event this past Saturday night (Sept. 21) didn’t end in an ideal way. The bout lasted 15 seconds and was called off due to an accidental eye poke. Rodriguez’s fingers swiped the eye of Stephens and the fight was ruled a No Contest. Fans littered the Octagon with garbage, causing UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald to take cover under his desk.

Video Of Stephens & Rodriguez Altercation Surfaces

After the fight, both Stephens and Rodriguez claimed they were involved in a minor scuffle on Sunday. A video posted by IndiscutidoLA of the incident can be seen below.

Stephens appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and gave his take on the ordeal.

“I thought he was trying to be a gentleman,” Stephens said Monday on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I get it. And he starts talking s— to me. I was like, Bro, I’m not from a karate school, I’m from the street. I’m here to fight. I’m here to kill you. Right away, my mentality is back the f— up. So, I shoved him.”

Rodriguez gave ESPN his own account of what transpired.

“He pushed me like a little b—-,” Rodriguez said. “And I just told him, you will live the rest of your life with that in your head … if you could continue and didn’t. Shame on you.”