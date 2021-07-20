War Of Words Between Makhachev & Hooker Picks Up Steam

Islam Makhachev believes him and Dan Hooker can talk about fighting each other once “The Hangman” starts to wins a fight.

#8-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker accused Makhachev of trying to copy Khabib Nurmagomedov but mentioned how it wasn’t the same because Makhachev had lost before whereas Nurmagomedov was undefeated. Hooker mentioned how it didn’t make sense for any of the top five contenders to take a fight with him when he had only just defeated the #15-ranked lightweight.

“He’s on a good streak at the moment, but I believe he’s been knocked out in the UFC before,” Hooker told Submission Radio. So then him copying Khabib’s homework and saying all this wild stuff when you’ve been laid flat in the octagon, it doesn’t really have the same ring to it as an undefeated fighter. He just beat number 15. And then guys in the top five are supposed to be howling his name and taking the fight?”

Makhachev was quick to respond to the Kiwi native through his Twitter, reminding everyone that he was on a eight-fight win streak whereas Hooker had lost three in his last six fights before telling “The Hangman” to win some fights so that they may fight in the future.

I have 8 fight winning streak, this guy is 3-3 in last 6 fights. I was looking to fight him year ago, but he was scared even mention my name. @danthehangman wish you good luck in next fights, win something and we can talk. https://t.co/WxGcVkq15O — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 19, 2021

Dan Hooker would then respond to Makhachev hours later.

Scared haha check the timeline. I went to war with Felder and Poirier while you were cherping. Both make your fight Saturday look like a tickle party. If you have a problem, we can fight September. @MAKHACHEVMMA — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) July 20, 2021

This past Saturday at UFC Vegas 31, Makhachev (20-1) continued his impressive surge in the lightweight division when he submitted #15-ranked lightweight contender Thiago Moises in the fourth round with a rear-naked choke.

It was a dominant victory for the Dagestani native, who mixed up his striking to set up the takedowns and out-grapple the black belt jiujitsu practitioner on the ground to eventually submit the Brazilian. Makhachev has not lost a bout since 2015 and has now won eight consecutive UFC fights. Many believe he is good enough to become UFC lightweight champion in the future.

