WATCH: UFC 264 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 264 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will collide in a middleweight clash. UFC 264’s co-main event will see a clash between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. More action will also be featured on the main card as Greg Hardy shares the Octagon with Tai Tuivasa.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 264 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 264 post-fight press conference.