WATCH: UFC Vegas 31 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 31 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises will collide in a lightweight clash. UFC Vegas 31’s co-main event will see a clash between Marion Reneau and Miesha Tate. Lightweight action will also be featured on the main card as with Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jeremy Stephens.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 31 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:45 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 31 post-fight press conference.