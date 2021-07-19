White Responds To McGregor’s Claim That The UFC Knew About Injury

Dana White has responded to Conor McGregor’s claims that the UFC was aware that he had a leg injury coming into UFC 264.

In what was perhaps the most viral injury in the history of the UFC, McGregor suffered a broken tibia during his main event bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. According to McGregor, however, he was already dealing with stress fractures in the same left leg that suffered the injury.

Furthermore, McGregor attached a bombshell to this claim, further stating that the UFC knew he was injured going into the fight, and the Irishman preemptively directed any potential skeptics to “Ask Dana White.”

Well, Fox News decided to take McGregor up on his suggestion by asking White if McGregor’s claims were true. Here is how the UFC boss responded.

“Yeah, well, he’s had ankle issues for the last couple of years,” White began. “And he had asked if he could tape his ankles coming into this fight, and he got clearance to do it from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and then he opted not to tape them. I don’t know why. But yeah, he has chronic arthritis in his ankles.”

White was also asked about what the future holds for McGregor, to which he provided a loose estimate for when the embattled superstar might make his return.

“Well, it’s gonna take him a year to recover from this one before he can come back, so I don’t know. We’ll see,” White said. “The fight game is a tough game, and the kid’s cemented a massive legacy for himself and made a lot of money. So we’ll see how the rest of his career plays out.”

What do you make of Dana White’s response to Conor McGregor?