WWE Star Becky Lynch Poetically Hypes Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 Return

As we head into UFC 264 fight week, former WWE Women’s Champion and “The Man” herself, Becky Lynch, is doing her part in getting UFC fans into the return of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor will not just take part in one of the biggest fights of his career but will look to take over the scorecard against rival Dustin Poirier in their highly anticipated trilogy fight. The fans have already been introduced to an epic trailer produced by the UFC that hypes the event. If you haven’t seen it, you can view it right here.

Now, Becky Lynch has partnered with BT Sport to show support for her fellow Irish bruiser Conor McGregor in a promo that produces the inner fireworks that pairs well with America’s 4th of July celebration.

For the Notorious, it's not about where the journey goes, it's about where it ends.



The climax of an epic trilogy and a chance to take centre stage once again for @TheNotoriousMMA!



For the man who changed the game, we needed The Man.



Take it away @BeckyLynchWWE… pic.twitter.com/a1Jhj9VNW9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2021

Goosebumps much?

McGregor has praised his countrywoman in the past as well, giving Lynch a nod after she became a champ-champ in the WWE two years ago. Lynch has been out of action since May of last year to give birth to her baby daughter. As she prepares to make her eventual return to the WWE, there’s no doubt “The Man” will be watching and supporting UFC 264 in support of Conor McGregor along with an Irish Army that spans the globe.