2021 PFL Playoffs 1 Takes Place Live Tonight On ESPN2/ESPN+

The card of the first 2021 PFL Playoffs will take place tonight live on ESPN2/ESPN+.

The card will feature welterweights and men’s lightweights and will be headlined by Rory MacDonald facing Ray Cooper III. In the co-main event, Magomed Magomedkerimov will face Sadibou Sy.

As for the lightweights, the playoffs will not include Anthony Pettis who went 0-2 this season, but the man who handed him his first PFL loss, Clay Collard, will take on Raush Manfio. Additionally, Alex Martinez will face Loik Radzhabov.

The event will take place from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. MMA News will bring you all the results and highlights tonight at the conclusion of the event.

If you missed the ceremonial weigh-ins for 2021 PFL Playoffs 1, you can view that here, and you can view the PFL playoff brackets here.

Below, you can find the full lineup and viewing information for tonight’s 2021 PFL Playoffs 1 card.

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 9PM ET)

(Welterweight Semifinal) Ray Cooper III vs. Rory MacDonald

(Welterweight Semifinal) Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sadibou Sy

(Lightweight Semifinal) Clay Collard vs. Raush Manfio

(Lightweight Semifinal) Alex Martinez vs. Loik Radzhabov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 PM ET)

Micah Terrill vs. Gleison Tibau

Tyler Hill vs. Brett Cooper

Darrell Horcher vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Leandro Silva vs. Magomed Umalatov

Kyron Bowen vs. Michael Lombardo

Elvin Espinoza vs. Hopeton Stewart