2021 PFL Playoffs 2: Harrison vs. Fabian Results, Sights, & Sounds

2021 PFL Playoffs 2 is well underway, and we’ll be bringing you all the results, sights, and sounds from the main card right here on MMA News!

This second PFL playoff event takes place from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The main event will feature undefeated Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison taking on 4-1 Genah Fabian. The other women’s lightweight semifinal will see Taylor Guardado taking on Mariana Morais. Morais is acting as the replacement for #1-seeded Larissa Pacheco after Pacheco missed weight yesterday. As a result, Pacheco is no longer eligible to compete in the tournament.

The two heavyweight semifinals will consist of Bruno Cappelozza taking on Jamelle Jones and Ante Delija facing Denis Goltsov. The winner of each of the PFL’s divisional tournaments will walk away with the grand prize of $1 million.

The main card will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. The preliminary card is solely available on ESPN+.

You can catch the full card for tonight below, and we will soon be bringing you the results from the main card as well.

Ante Delija vs. Denis Goltsov

Ante Delija & Denis Goltsov are ready to scrap!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW on ESPN & ESPN+

How To Watch: https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/KZyiaCoQmL — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2021

Jamelle Jones watches on backstage…#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW on ESPN & ESPN+

How To Watch: https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/7zIeX66d6T — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2021

Ante Delija ends the 2nd round on TOP! We go to round 3…#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW on ESPN & ESPN+

How To Watch: https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/cbpoud3qLF — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2021

Denis Goltsov throwing hammer fists from the bottom.#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW on ESPN & ESPN+

How To Watch: https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/V3YYANWQor — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2021

Taylor Guardado vs. Mariana Morais

We go to the 3rd and final round! How do you have scored through two rounds?#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW on ESPN & ESPN+

How To Watch: https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/wcWYetrTuG — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2021

Big takedown by Mariana Morais!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW on ESPN & ESPN+

How To Watch: https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/8PiQz2OL6x — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2021

Mariana Morais ends the 3rd on top!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW on ESPN & ESPN+

How To Watch: https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/fkTf7WuOIb — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2021

2021 PFL PLAYOFFS 2 MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 PM ET)

(Women’s Lightweight Semifinal) Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian

(Heavyweight Semifinal) Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones

(Lightweight Semifinal) Taylor Guardado def. Mariana Morais via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

(Heavyweight Semifinal) Ante Delija def. Denis Goltsov via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

2021 PFL PFL PLAYOFFS 2 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 PM ET)

Renan Ferreira def. Stuart Austin via knockout (punch) – R1, 0:31

Muhammed DeReese def. Carl Seumanutafa via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Claudia Zamora via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Amanda Leve def. Miranda Barber via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:18

Christian Lohsen def. Jonas Flok via unanimous decision (29-28×3)