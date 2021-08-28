2021 PFL Playoffs 3 Results & Highlights: FW & LHW Semifinals

The third installment of the 2021 PFL Playoffs took place tonight, featuring semifinal bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions.

The card was headlined by Brendan Loughnane taking on Movlid Khaybulaev. Loughnane opened up to MMA News in the days leading up to tonight’s big opportunity about his journey toward $1 million among other thoughts. It was not his night, however, and Khaybulaev took home the victory via split decision. You can check out the highlights of the main event below.

Movlid has Brendan pinned against the cage. How will Brendan respond?#PFLPlayoffs

Movlid continues to dominate with his wrestling #PFLPlayoffs

Movlid Khaybulaev gets the W over Loughnane! He will meet Chris Wade in the #PFLChampionship!#PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MFVHzbvlru — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 28, 2021

In the co-main event, Chris Wade defeated Bubba Jenkins via unanimous decision. Below you can find the highlights from the bout:

Chris Wade uses a cradle to get on top! We go to the 2nd round!#PFLPlayoffs

Chris Wade is back on top with over a minute to go!#PFLPlayoffs

Has Chris Wade finally gotten over the playoff hump? He could be heading to the #PFLChampionship. Official decision coming up!#PFLPlayoffs

As for the light heavyweight semifinals, Antonio Carlos Junior defeated Emiliano Sordi via unanimous decision, and Marthin Hamlet knocked out Cezar Ferreira in the first round. All four victors will now advance to the championship rounds. The winner of each divisional tournament will win a $1 million prize. You can stay up to date on the 2021 PFL Playoff brackets right here.

The event took place from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The main card aired on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, and the preliminary card aired exclusively on ESPN+

You can view the quick results from the 2021 PFL Playoffs 3 below.

2021 PFL Playoffs 3 Quick Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10:00 PM ET)

(Featherweight Semifinal Bout) Movlid Khaybulaev def. Brendan Loughnane via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

(Featherweight Semifinal Bout) Chris Wade def. Bubba Jenkins via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

(Light Heavyweight Semifinal Bout) Antonio Carlos Junior def. Emiliano Sordi via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

(Light Heavyweight Semifinal Bout) Marthin Hamlet def. Cezar Ferreira via TKO (punches) – R1, 0:13

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 PM. ET)

Sheymon Moraes def. Lazar Stojadinovic via TKO (punches) – R2, 4:45

Chris Camozzi def. Cory Hendricks via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Anthony Dizy def. Jesse Stirn via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Bobby Moffett def. Jason Knight via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Alejandro Flores def. Carl Deaton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Brandon Jenkins def. Jacob Kilburn via knockout (flying knee) – R1, 2:56

2021 PFL Playoffs 3 Preview Video