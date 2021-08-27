2021 PFL Playoffs 3 Takes Place Live Tonight On ESPN2/ESPN+

The third installment of the 2021 PFL Playoffs will take place tonight, featuring semifinal bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions.

The card will be headlined by Brendan Loughnane taking on Movlid Khaybulaev. Loughnane has opened up to MMA News in the days leading up to this big opportunity about his journey toward $1 million among other thoughts. He’ll be one step closer to reaching that prize if he’s able to be the first man to defeat the 17-0 Movlid Khaybulaev.

In the co-main event, Chris Wade will take on Bubba Jenkins. As for the light heavyweight semifinals, Antonio Carlos Junior will take on Emiliano Sordi and Cezar Ferreira will face Marthin Hamlet. The winner of each divisional tournament will win a $1 million prize. You can stay up to date on the 2021 PFL Playoff brackets right here.

The event will take place from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The main card airs on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, and the preliminary card will air exclusively on ESPN+

MMA News will be bringing you all the results and highlights from tonight’s card so be sure to stay right here. You can check out the full card for tonight below followed by a video of the official preview for tonight’s program. You can also check out the pre-fight press conference here.

2021 PFL Playoffs 3 Card

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10:00 PM ET)

(Featherweight Semifinal Bout) Brendan Loughnane vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

(Featherweight Semifinal Bout) Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins

(Light Heavyweight Semifinal Bout) Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Emiliano Sordi

(Light Heavyweight Semifinal Bout) Cezar Ferreira vs. Marthin Hamlet

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 PM. ET)

Sheymon Moraes vs. Lazar Stojadinovic

Chris Camozzi vs. Cory Hendricks

Anthony Dizy vs. Jesse Stirn

Jason Knight vs. Bobby Moffett

Alejandro Flores vs. Carl Deaton III

Brandon Jenkins vs. Jacob Kilburn

2021 PFL Playoffs 3 Preview Video