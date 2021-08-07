7 Takeaways From UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane

UFC 265 featured a heavyweight main event for an interim title that many felt was unnecessary. However, after Cyril Gane defeated Derrick Lewis to become the interim champion UFC 265 might have primed what could make for a great future for the heavyweight division.

There was a lot to take away from UFC 265, here are some things that stood out.

Sick Lion

Amanda Nunes was supposed to be on this card but two weeks out tested positive for COVID-19 prompting her removal as the co-main event. While she said she was “more than ready,” after the announcement. It certainly put a dent in the hype leading up to UFC 265. She was supposed to face Julianna Peña, and a new date should be announced soon. Don’t be surprised if it’s in November.

The Title No One Asked For

No disrespect to Lewis or Gane, but this interim title fight was neither necessary nor wanted. Especially when you have perfectly healthy Franci Ngannou willing to fight when logistically possible. Ngannou has been vocal about fighter pay, so maybe he’s getting some push back for that but he is still the champion, and he should get his chance to defend for the price he’s worth. More on that later…

Choke for Choke

Michael Chiesa versus Vicente Luque was one of the harder fights to make a pick for because both men were pretty evenly matched. Still, Chiesa brought the fight to the ground early and took Luque’s back, nearly getting a finish. Somehow, Luque was able to reverse position and sink in a choke of his own with a D’Arce/Brabo choke off of the scramble to get one of the nicest submissions of the night.

José Aldo Far From Done

Even though José Aldo and Pedro Munhoz are the same age, for some reason fans were ready to count Aldo out in this fight. However, Aldo showed against a very game Pedro Munhoz that he is still a force in the UFC and worthy of any placement on the main card of a pay-per-view. This version of Aldo didn’t look bad at all.

VINTAGE Jose Aldo letting it go in the final seconds



Rafael Fiziev & Bobby Green Steal The Show

Fiziev picked up a bonus in this fight and rightfully so.

Green was landing some damage but it did not deter Fiziev from moving forward and trying to bring the fight to Green and finish him. Green wasn’t having it, but Fiziev didn’t seem to care and that was the recipe for success.

Fighting For No.2 Spot

So, here’s a thought on the interim title picture from the current champion himself. Just before the main event, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto posted a video of current heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou giving his take on the fight. He said technically the men were fighting for the number two spot because Stipe Miocic is the number one contender.

What About Jon Jones?

Jon Jones, Image Credit: Getty Images

Jones is not fighting until next year. Where, and when exactly will that be? Only Jones knows, but he and Dana White seem to agree as he addressed in the post-fight press conference. When asked, White said, “He’s not fighting until next year.” White seemed more focused on the future with Gane and Ngannou fighting. So, where does that leave Jones?

There’s obviously more to take away from this event than what is listed here. The fight to make at heavyweight seems obvious and while the main event of UFC 265 may not have been what folks wanted at first, the fight coming out of it is what they may want now.

What did you take away from the event?