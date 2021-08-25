A Door Seemingly Opens For Potential Poirier/Covington Grudge Match

Colby Covington will enjoy what he heard from Dustin Poirier during a recent Q&A session if he listens attentively.

As vocal as Colby Covington has been prior to and following his rematch with UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman becoming official, the other match that he hasn’t stopped jawing about is a desired grudge match against Dustin Poirier.

Covington and Poirier were teammates over at American Top Team until Covington and the gym parted ways. Since then, things have gone south and continued to go straight to the gutter, with Covington making off-color remarks about Poirier’s charity and even his wife and child.

In fact, Covington recently claimed that if he runs into Poirier on the streets of Miami that he would dump him on his head. While Covington has continued to vocally provoke his former teammate, it has been complete radio silence on Poirier’s end, with absolutely no acknowledgment of Covington or his remarks.

As of yet, there is no word on if Poirier even addressed Covington in his ESPN Q&A session yesterday, but he didn’t have to. Because based on his answer to the question, “If you win the title at 155, would you entertain a fight against Kamaru Usman or whoever is the 170-pound champion,” Poirier’s answer said enough.

The Diamond would welcome a welterweight challenge 💎



Stream the full Q&A on @ESPNPlus ▶️ https://t.co/tZiYJ4aOHx pic.twitter.com/QrvuBLNmRs — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 25, 2021

“Of course I would,” Poirier responded without hesitation. “Those are some big guys, man. Those are some big guys. But we’ll see. I definitely think I can fight at 170. Honestly, now at ‘55, my metabolism’s kinda caught up. When I was cutting to 145, between fights, I would get a lot heavier than I do now. I just think my body, my metabolism was getting messed up and holding on to a lot of weight. I would shoot up to 190 when I was fighting ‘45. Now, I don’t even get past ‘82 is kinda the max I really walk around at. But I think I could fight at 170 as well.”

In one of Covington’s recent interviews, he made reference to Poirier’s weight, claiming that Poirier walks around at a larger weight than him and cuts down to 155 for an unfair advantage. Covington also specifically visualized a champion vs. champion fight with Poirier if he defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 and Poirier defeats Charles Oliveira in their anticipated title fight.

Certainly, although it appears Poirier is determined not to address Covington or any of his comments publicly, there’s no denying that his willingness to fight the welterweight champion has at least opened the door to the superfight grudge match Covington has been pushing oh so hard for.