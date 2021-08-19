A Third UFC Analyst Targets McGregor Over Trash Talk Gone Too Far

A third UFC analyst has blasted Conor McGregor over his controversial trash talk.

Anthony Smith, a current UFC light heavyweight and analyst, says he doesn’t like the way McGregor has been talking since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He also thinks the Irishman has taken his trash talk too far throughout his career, having targeting the religion and family members of his rivals in the past.

Speaking with LowkickMMA, Smith shared his thoughts on McGregor’s irreverent trash talk.

“I can’t handle the tweeting stuff,” Anthony Smith said. “I didn’t like it when he was attacking Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and his family and his religion and the personal stuff. Me and Luke Rockhold have gone back-and-forth several times, and neither one of us has ever attacked each other personally. Even Jon (Jones) and I mean, it’s got a little personal, but it hasn’t really crossed over to like, too much. He’s made some jokes, and he thinks he’s funny and whatever, but it’s never gotten to that point where we were attacking each other’s families.

“With Conor, it’s just — it’s too far, it’s way too far,” Smith explained. “Take all this fighting bullsh*t out of the picture — like people get shot for a lot less than that just walking down the street, I don’t know. Maybe I just grew up different. Maybe I grew up different and I’ve seen some crazier sh*t.“

Conor McGregor, Image Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Smith is one of several UFC fighters who has questioned McGregor’s trash talk lately. He is also the third UFC analyst to say something. Daniel Cormier recently said the Irishman’s recent comments were a cry for help, which McGregor responded to by blasting “DC” over his weight among other things on social media.

Michael Bisping, meanwhile, had also blasted McGregor for his recent comments and then told him money can’t make him a man. The Irishman then responded by saying a real man wouldn’t run from his hometown.

“Lionheart” also says he’s surprised that McGregor has been tweeting some of the stuff he has said. With that, Anthony Smith says he can no longer stick up for the Irishman.

“Like, I’m just so shocked that he (McGregor) has the balls to—like I don’t understand why you feel so free to say things like that, like is he really that untouchable and really just feels like he’s just free to say what he wants?” Smith said. “Maybe, I guess he’s got a bunch of security around him. There’s some people that you can’t talk like that about. It’s just—it’s weird to me.“

Smith is set to headline a Fight Night card on Sept. 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas against rising contender, Ryan Spann.

What do you make of Anthony Smith taking exception to Conor McGregor’s recent comments?