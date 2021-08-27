Kevin Lee Thinks Mike Perry Should Not Be In the UFC

Kevin Lee believes that Mike Perry should be cut from the UFC after refusing to fight him on multiple occasions.

Having fought just twice in two years, Kevin Lee is finally ready to grind his way back up the rankings and hopes to call the welterweight division his new home, although he hasn’t completely ruled out a return to lightweight.

Kevin Lee meets Daniel Rodriguez when he returns to the octagon on August 28, but despite having a tough challenge in front of him, “The Motown Phenom” seemingly has his sights set on another contender.

The 28-year-old has recently opened up on his loss of respect for Mike Perry after “Platinum” rejected his fight offer numerous times.

While speaking with Submission Radio, Kevin Lee shared his thoughts on Perry’s fight rejections.

“To me, if you’re not stepping up and you don’t want to fight, then get the fuck out the way and let somebody else get in here. Do what you do, but get the fuck out the way,” Lee said. “You’re holding up some other kid’s dream that want to be in here. So I ain’t got no respect for it.”

Mike Perry is currently enduring a tough time inside the octagon after suffering four losses from his last five fights, but according to the Michigan native, the reason for him declining the Kevin Lee fight is completely down to his team.

Will we see the two welterweights face off with one another sometime in the future?