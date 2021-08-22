AJ McKee On Contract Status: We’ve Got To Sit Down And Talk Numbers

The sky is the limit for AJ McKee after becoming the new Bellator featherweight champion, as he looks to value himself as the 145-pound king.

AJ McKee made history at Bellator 263 when he dethroned the long-time champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire via first-round standing guillotine choke to claim the featherweight title. The event took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California, which gave spectacle to a near-perfect performance from McKee, as the 26-year-old dispatched the former two-time featherweight champion.

The future is bright for the young American, and he certainly seems to know his worth now that he is a champion. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, McKee talked of his excitement moving forward with the Bellator promotion as he looks to sit down and renegotiate his contract as champion.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to – sit down and talk,” McKee said. “It’s a conversation to have. I think we’ll come to an agreement. There’s things I want to do out there. Snickers, Undefeated, Porsche (as sponsors). There’s things we want to do out there. … It’s time for Bellator to show what my value is. It’s time to take care of me. I’ve showed [sic] them what I’m willing to do, and I think they’re more than happy and more than excited to continue to work with me and see what the future holds for us as a team and a unit.”

AJ McKee went on to explain that he is looking to replicate a Floyd Mayweather mindset as a smart businessman going forward as he navigates through the fight game.

“We’ve got to sit down and talk some numbers,” McKee said. “I made a million, so we’ve got to sit down and talk and see what’s next. That millionaire mindset. That Floyd ‘Money’ (Mayweather) thing.”

Regarding his future, McKee said that he’s in no rush but made it clear that he wants to gain a second world title to become a two-division champion, presumably for the lightweight belt, which is still held by none other than Pitbull, who he just defeated. Perhaps there will be a rematch between the two but for the lightweight belt in the future.

“There’s really no rush,” said McKee. “This is just the beginning. That’s the crazy part. This is the first world title and I haven’t even defended it yet. I’m looking to get that second world title. That’s what I’ve been calling. Champ-champ.”

Do you think AJ McKee will be the next big superstar in MMA?