AJ McKee Wants To Share The Ring With Floyd Mayweather

AJ McKee is shooting for the stars after the biggest win of his pro MMA career.

In the main event of Bellator 263, McKee took on Patricio Freire in the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. McKee dropped “Pitbull” with some punches after rocking him with a head kick. He then latched onto a guillotine choke and the fight was stopped.

After the fight, McKee said he wouldn’t mind crossing over into the world of boxing to take on Hall of Fame elect Floyd Mayweather (h/t Sky Sports).

“I would have a lot of respect for him, straight up. I’m the best at my sport. He’s the best at his sport. I would just enjoy sharing that moment with him. He’s like my dad! I call my dad ‘my antique’. If you go hard with my antique in the gym? I will [mess] you up. Be careful because if you hurt my antique we’ve got a problem.”

McKee went on to say that he had a conversation with Mayweather, who told him he doesn’t fight anymore.

“These younger guys who aren’t in the sport? They have something to prove. I don’t have anything to prove in boxing against Floyd. It’s just me wanting to be acknowledged as the best in my sport and sharing a moment with a great from another sport. Hopefully it happens one day. He told me that he doesn’t fight anymore. I said ‘cool.’ But you never know, man. You never know.”

Mayweather recently had an exhibition boxing match with YouTube personality Logan Paul. The bout went the distance and no official winner was declared.