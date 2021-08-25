Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price On Tap For UFC Fight Night Card On Oct. 2

Fight fans are in for a potential barn burner between Alex Oliveira and Niko Price.

MMAJunkie.com is reporting that Oliveira and Price are set to collide on Oct. 2. The action will take place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This bout could be for a lot more than bragging rights. Oliveira is facing a third straight loss, while Price has gone 0-2, 1 NC in his last three outings. The loser of this fight could very well be looking for a new promotion to call home.

Oliveira last competed back in April. He shared the Octagon with Randy Brown. “Cowboy” was submitted in the first round via rear-naked choke.

As for Price, he was last seen on the preliminary portion of UFC 264, which was headlined by the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Price was defeated by Michel Pereira via unanimous decision.

Here’s a look at how the Oct. 2 UFC Fight Night card is shaping up.