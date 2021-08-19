Anderson Silva Gives Up Hope Of Having His Biggest Dream Fight

Anderson Silva once longed for a dream match with Roy Jones Jr. but it appears that goal has been fading.

Silva is a decorated mixed martial artist. He is a future UFC Hall of Famer and remains the longest reigning middleweight champion in the promotion’s history. He recently transitioned into the world of boxing, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision in a massive upset.

During a media call, Silva revealed that a potential clash with Jones may not be in the cards despite expressing his desire to get the fight for years (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’ve been talking about this fight for many, many years ago. First of all, I respect and I’m a big fan of Roy Jones. I try to copy Roy Jones in my entire life because he’s amazing, and I respect Mr. Roy a lot, and I don’t think this fight would happen right now. But I keep in touch with Mr. Roy Jones a lot and he talked to me when I fought Chavez Jr. and he gave me good luck.

“But I think the fight is not happening anymore. I respect him a lot, and I’m a big fan. I follow Roy my entire career when I started my amateur career, and I’m so happy to try to do the same that Mr. Roy Jones did inside the ring.”

Jones was last seen in an exhibition match with fellow boxing legend, Mike Tyson. The bout went all eight rounds and no official winner was declared.

Silva is scheduled to share the boxing ring with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz. The bout will take place on Sept. 11. It’ll be the co-main event of Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort.