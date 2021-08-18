Anderson Silva Implies Logan Paul Side To Blame For Fight Collapse

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva has revealed why a fight against YouTube star Logan Paul didn’t come to fruition.

Silva, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, swapped the Octagon for the squared circle after his 14-year UFC career came to an end following a defeat to Uriah Hall last October.

Before making his name in the UFC, “The Spider” had competed in two professional boxing bouts. A win against Julio Cesar de Jesus and a defeat to Osmar Luiz Teixeira left him 1-1 in the sport back in 2005. But in his return, Silva moved to a positive record with a remarkable performance against former WBC Middleweight Champion Julio César Chávez Jr.

Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via split decision but that should've been unanimous. Silva, at 46 years of age, looked great. What a legend!pic.twitter.com/NUCXuymmfr — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 20, 2021

After entering the ring for the first time in 16 years, and marking his return a resounding success, Silva turned his attention to his next matchup. Towards the end of July, it appeared as if the Brazilian legend would share the squared circle with YouTube sensation Logan Paul, who recently fought Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout.

Instead, Silva is set to face fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz on September 11. And now, “The Spider” has suggested the blame for the failed Paul matchup lies with the online star’s camp. During a recent press conference, Silva said the situation was out of his control, but doesn’t believe the fight is dead in the water just yet.

“Let’s see, everything is possible, I’m waiting for the next challenge… I couldn’t control that situation… I just have control over one thing and that’s training hard and continuing to listen to my coach and learning more and more techniques and training with my partners.

“The other side is something I can’t control, but this has happened and I am so happy that I am prepared for this fight, so if [the Paul fight] doesn’t happen that’s good too.” (h/t Mirror Online)

But despite his initial talks with Paul collapsing, Silva reminded fans and pundits that his venture back to boxing and the surge in crossover clashes is only just beginning, and anything is possible at this stage.

“I think everything is possible right now. Everything is brand new, you know? The shows for the fans are completely different right now and the people are watching the YouTubers fighting MMA guys or boxing guys… I think guys like me or Vitor [Belfort] or Tito are going to continue doing our best to give a great show for fans, I’m waiting for the next challenge.”

Contracts have been signed for Anderson Silva to box Tito Ortiz in the co-main event of the Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort card on Sept. 11, Triller tells @MikeCoppinger 🥊



MMA Fighting first reported a bout was being targeted. pic.twitter.com/L9dUGCTB0g — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 11, 2021

In his second boxing bout of the year, Silva will face former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz on the undercard of Vitor Belfort vs. Oscar De La Hoya. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” hasn’t been in combat sports action since a submission victory over former WWE star Alberto El Patrón in 2019.

With interest still existing for a clash between Silva and Logan Paul, it seems likely the pair will eventually share the ring together down the line.

How do you think Logan Paul would fare against the great Anderson Silva?