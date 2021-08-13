Anderson Silva Opens As Massive Favorite Over Tito Ortiz In Boxing Match

Anderson Silva will return to the boxing ring on September 11 against Tito Ortiz under the Triller Fight Club banner and the Brazilian has opened as a huge favorite.

Ortiz recently tweeted he had signed a fight contract and many were curious to see who it was against. Many assumed it would be an MMA fight but this week, it was confirmed that Ortiz will box Silva in the co-main event of the Triller Fight Club event that sees Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort in the main event. The event will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

After the fight became public, SportsBetting.ag released the opening odds and they have Silva as a sizeable favorite.

Opening odds:

Anderson Silva -500

Tito Ortiz +350

At those odds, you would need to bet $500 to win $100 if you think Silva is to win. If you like Ortiz, a $100 bet would net you $350 if he pulls off the upset.

Anderson Silva is coming off a split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June in his return to boxing. It was an upset win as the Brazilian was on a three-fight losing streak in the UFC and is 1-7 and one No Contest in his last nine. However, he did look good in the boxing ring. Silva did have two pro boxing fights back in 1998 and 2005 where he lost his first one by retirement and won the second by KO.

Tito Ortiz, meanwhile, like Silva is also 46-years-old. However, he has never had a pro boxing fight and last competed in MMA back in 2019. There, he submitted Alberto Del Rio in Combate Americas after making his return under the first and only Golden Boy MMA card – which was promoted by Oscar De La Hoya, who competes in the main event – and knocked out Chuck Liddell in the first round.

Who do you think will win, Anderson Silva or Tito Ortiz?