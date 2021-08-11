Anderson Silva Set To Box Tito Ortiz In Triller Event September 11

Anderson Silva will be returning to the boxing ring, this time against fellow MMA legend, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz in a September event hosted by Triller.

In June, Anderson Silva stunned the world when he defeated seasoned, veteran boxer Julio César Chávez Jr in a professional boxing contest. The 46-year-old Silva looked at least 10 years younger than his age in this impressive performance and even left many viewers wanting more.

Silva himself did not rule out a return immediately after the upset victory, and talks soon began to emerge of Silva potentially facing YouTube personality Logan Paul in his next bout. Now, according to an MMA Fighting report released Wednesday, we know that it will be Tito Ortiz, not Paul, who will serve as Silva’s next opponent on September 11. Coincidentally, this event will take place on the same date that another UFC legend, Vitor Belfort, will be competing in a boxing event when he takes on Oscar De La Hoya.

Silva has three professional boxing matches on his record while Ortiz has never competed in a boxing contest before. Like Silva, Ortiz is recognized in the combat sports world for his success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The UFC Hall of Famer is a former light heavyweight champion, and since exiting Bellator in 2017, he has begun to partake in fan-interest fights against names like former WWE superstar Alberto El Patrón and UFC rival Chuck Liddell. Ortiz was victorious in both of those bouts and has won his last three fights overall. Two months removed from resigning from his position as a Huntington Beach councilman, Ortiz will now re-enter the world of fighting, of which he has been well known for over two decades.

As of this writing, there are no further details regarding the Silva/Ortiz bout, but the moment that changes, we’ll keep you well informed right here on MMANews.com.