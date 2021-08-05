Angela Hill Seeks Redemption For “The Worst Fight In UFC History”

Angela Hill is eager to rematch Tecia Torres and exact her revenge.

Hill and Torres are set to rematch on the main card at UFC 265. They first met back in 2015 at UFC 188 in what was Hill’s just third pro fight and second fight in the UFC. Unfortnately for “Overkill”, she lost a lackluster decision which she thinks was the worst fight in history.

“Don’t watch that fight,” Hill said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “It was the worst fight in UFC history. I hate that fight.”

Although the loss was over six years ago, Hill says the loss still stings. She was disappointed in her performance and she says ever since that scrap, she has wanted the rematch.

Why she is so mad at her performance is due to the fact fans booed during her fight. Angela Hill says she wants to be known as an exciting fighter so she’s hoping to right the wrong.

“I think the reason I have such a chip on my shoulder from it is because it was the first time I had ever gotten booed,” Hill said. “I pride myself with being an exciting fighter. Even when I lose, if it’s an exciting fight, I can find worth in that. Allowing Tecia to hold me down and make it a boring fight, I’m so mad at myself about that fight.”

Entering the fight, Angela Hill says she has a ton of confidence she will be able to right the wrongs and defeats Torres. She also believes it will be a much more entertaining fight for the fans.

“To be able to go back and work on things that I’ve worked really hard on, being the much better fighter on the ground, I feel like this is going to be a great fight to get that back,” Hill said. “It’ll take the weight off that loss. I’ll really show people that I’m really exciting no matter what fight.”

Do you think Angela Hill will beat Tecia Torres at UFC 265?