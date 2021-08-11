Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos Booked For Sep. 18 Event

Arman Tsarukyan will finally return to the Octagon.

Tsarukyan, the 14th ranked lightweight, has been calling for a fight on Twitter for months now. He was actively calling out Dan Hooker, but according to MMAJunkie, he has been booked to face Christos Giagos. The fight will take place on the September 18 Fight Night card, where it’s expected to take place at the UFC Apex. The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann.

Arman Tsarukyan (16-2) is coming off a decision win over Matt Frevola at UFC 257 in January. He was supposed to fight Nasrat Haqparast on that card but his opponent couldn’t make the weight so the day before the event, he was matched up with Frevola. Prior to that, he beat Davi Ramos and Olivier Aubin-Mercier by decision to get back into the win column after losing a decision to Islam Makhachev in 2019, which served as his UFC debut.

Christos Giagos (19-8) is riding a two-fight winning streak and coming off a submission win over Sean Soriano at UFC 262. He returned to the win column with a decision win over Carlton Minus in December after losing to Drakkar Klose by decision. Giagos is the former RFA lightweight champion and is in his second stint in the UFC.

With the addition of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos, the Sept, 18 event is as follows:

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Christos Giagos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Cory McKenna vs. Emily Whitmire

Devin Clark vs. Ion Cutelaba

Danaa Batgerel vs. Montel Jackson

Dakota Bush vs. Rong Zhu

Sarah Alpar vs. Erin Blanchfield

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Mike Rodriguez

Carlston Harris vs. Impa Kasanganay

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington

Heili Alateng vs. Gustavo Lopez

Antonio Arroyo vs. Joaquin Buckley

Who do you think wins between Arman Tsarukyan and Christos Giagos?