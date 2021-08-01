Bellator 263 Results, Sights, & Sounds: The A.J. McKee Era Begins

It’s about that time for Bellator 263! We’ve got you covered with your main card highlights and results. Just keep refreshing this page to be hit with some fresh sights, sounds, and impact.

The main event will feature the featherweight grand prix finals between champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and the undefeated A.J. McKee. The event is coming to you live from inside The Forum in Inglewood, California, and airing on the Showtime network.

Here are the highlights from the Bellator 263 main card in the order the bouts occurred.

Chris Gonzalez vs. Goiti Yamauchi

The #Bellator263 main card kicks off now with @GoitiOfficial vs. @CGZDream and you can see this lightweight bout LIVE on @SHOSports!



— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 1, 2021

With this victory, @GoitiOfficial is tied at 7th for most wins in Bellator MMA, with 12.



— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 1, 2021

.@Anthony_Rumble says it's a hard call to make when it comes to tonight's main event.@PatricioPitbull puts his belt on the line tonight when he faces @AJMckee101 LIVE on @SHOSports at #Bellator263. pic.twitter.com/XKI3hniFkq — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 1, 2021

Islam Mamedov vs. Brent Primus

Manny Muro vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov flicks the kick and takes Muro down to the ground.



Tune in to #Bellator263 LIVE with @SHOSports to catch this bout NOW! 👇https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/F3gEvGkAyj — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 1, 2021

Mads Burnell vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

It’s time for the co-main event of the evening!@MatadorSanchez_ will square up with @BurnellMMA in just a few, short moments and you can catch it all LIVE on @SHOSports.👇

▶️ https://t.co/RNtauZXM3o#MMA #Bellator263 pic.twitter.com/TvmRu9PKt3 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 1, 2021

This fight is 🔥@BurnellMMA forced to secure the takedown on @MatadorSanchez_.



Tune in LIVE with @SHOSports to catch this bout NOW! 👇https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/TegpfJj790 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 1, 2021

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (c) vs. A.J. McKee

👑 The Champ-Champ Is Here!@PatricioPitbull looks to defend his strap once more at #Bellator263.



He puts his title on the line NOW on @SHOSports!

👉 https://t.co/RNtauZGbbQ pic.twitter.com/UcXEgbrR73 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 1, 2021

The complete card and results can be found below:

Bellator 263 Main Card

Featherweight Title/Grand Prix Final: A.J. McKee def. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, R1, Technical Submission (guillotine)

Mads Burnell def. Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Manny Muro, R1, TKO (strikes)

Islam Mamedov def. Brent Primus via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Goiti Yamauchi def. Chris Gonzalez, R1, TKO (punches)

Bellator 263 Preliminary Card

Vanessa Porto def. Ilara Joanne via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Daniel Carey, R2, TKO (punches)

Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Jonathan Quiroz, R2, TKO (punches)

Joshua Jones def. Johnny Cisneros R2, TKO (punches)

Georgi Karakhanyan def. Kiefer Crosbie, R1, Submission (arm-triangle choke)

Brian Moore def. Jordan Winski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)