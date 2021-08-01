Bellator 263 Results, Sights, & Sounds: The A.J. McKee Era Begins

It’s about that time for Bellator 263! We’ve got you covered with your main card highlights and results. Just keep refreshing this page to be hit with some fresh sights, sounds, and impact.
The main event will feature the featherweight grand prix finals between champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and the undefeated A.J. McKee. The event is coming to you live from inside The Forum in Inglewood, California, and airing on the Showtime network.
Here are the highlights from the Bellator 263 main card in the order the bouts occurred.
Chris Gonzalez vs. Goiti Yamauchi
[INTERMISSION: Johnson Talks Pitbull vs. McKee Before The Rumble]
Islam Mamedov vs. Brent Primus
[INTERMISSION: The Arrivals]
Manny Muro vs. Usman Nurmagomedov
Mads Burnell vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (c) vs. A.J. McKee
The complete card and results can be found below:
Bellator 263 Main Card
Featherweight Title/Grand Prix Final: A.J. McKee def. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, R1, Technical Submission (guillotine)
Mads Burnell def. Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)
Usman Nurmagomedov def. Manny Muro, R1, TKO (strikes)
Islam Mamedov def. Brent Primus via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Goiti Yamauchi def. Chris Gonzalez, R1, TKO (punches)
Bellator 263 Preliminary Card
Vanessa Porto def. Ilara Joanne via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Daniel Carey, R2, TKO (punches)
Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Jonathan Quiroz, R2, TKO (punches)
Joshua Jones def. Johnny Cisneros R2, TKO (punches)
Georgi Karakhanyan def. Kiefer Crosbie, R1, Submission (arm-triangle choke)
Brian Moore def. Jordan Winski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)