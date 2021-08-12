Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter Fight Card

Bellator 264 has middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi facing John Salter in the main event as Bellator returns to the Fight Sphere at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The event also has the promotion holding their event back on Friday nights with a co-main event featuring former champion, Andrey Koreshkov facing the number 10 ranked, Sabah Homasi.

Mousasi is on a two-fight win streak with his most recent win being when he won the title back in the Fall of 2020 when he defeated Douglas Lima via unanimous decision at Bellator 250. Mousasi, critical of his victory when he won the title said this time against Salter, he will bring the fight to him.

During the Bellator 264 media day, Mousasi told MMANews, “This guy wants the takedowns, he needs the takedowns to win the fight and I’m not gonna lay down just fighting from my back. My plan is to get right back up. If it’s technically stand up, I don’t think he can hang out with me there.”

Salter, his opponent has 10 wins by submission so Mousasi’s prediction could be correct as far as what fans can expect on Friday night.

The co-main event is a chance for a former champion to get ranked and start heading towards the title again with a win. Homasi wants the same thing and with both men carrying a lot of knockouts on their record, a highlight is sure to be made. Check out the full fight card below:

BELLATOR MMA 264: Mousasi vs. Salter Main Card: Friday, August 13 – live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT



Middleweight Title Bout: c-Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2) vs. #1-John Salter (18-4)

Welterweight Bout: Andrey Koreshkov (23-4) vs. #10-Sabah Homasi (15-9)

Bantamweight Bout: #3-Magomed Magomedov (18-1) vs. #4-Raufeon Stots (16-1)

Heavyweight Bout: #7-Davion Franklin (3-0) vs. Everett Cummings (16-0, 1 NC)

Middleweight Bout: Ty Gwerder (5-2) vs. Khadzhi Bestaev (10-4)



Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT



Women’s Featherweight Bout: Pam Sorenson (8-3) vs. Roberta Samad (5-1)

Lightweight Bout: Justin Montalvo (2-0) vs. Kendly St Louis (3-4)

142-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Jeffrey Glossner (2-2) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (2-3)

195-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Orlando Mendoza (pro debut) vs. Jon McNeil (pro debut)