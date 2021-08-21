Bellator 265 Quick Results: Kongo Submits Kharitonov

Bellator MMA went to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for Bellator 265 live tonight. The heavyweight main event featured the #3-ranked Cheick Kongo against Sergei Kharitonov. Kongo was able to earn the second-round submission finish to earn the victory.

The co-main event between Adam Borics and Jay-Jay Wilson was canceled. MMA Junkie broke the news after the official weigh-ins Thursday morning. Borics is currently ranked at #3 and Wilson ranked at #5 and also carries an undefeated record. However, Wilson missed weight by when he weighed in at 150.4 pounds which is heavier than the allowable limit. Both featherweights seemed to feel a win at Bellator 265 would have meant a title shot at A.J. McKee, but it was not meant to be.

We hope you enjoyed the final Bellator event in August! If you missed it, we’ve got you covered with the quick results below!

Bellator 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov Quick Results

BELLATOR MMA 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov Main Card| Friday, August 20 – live on SHOWTIME 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Cheick Kongo def. Sergei Kharitonov via submission (rear-naked choke), R2, 4:59

Logan Storley def. Dante Schiro via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Marcelo Golm def. Billy Swanson via TKO (strikes), R1, 4:57

Jornel Lugo def. Keith Lee via technical submission (rear-naked choke), R1, 5:00

Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Fabio Aguiar def. Taylor Johnson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mike Hamel def. Bryce Logan via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Archie Colgan def. Ben Simons via TKO (strikes), R1, 4:04

Duane Johnson def. Deven Fisher via submission (D’Arce choke), R1, 1:04

Bailey Schoenfelder def. Kory Moegenburg via TKO (punches), R1, 4:11