HomeBellator

Bellator 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov Finalized Fight Card

By Edward Carbajal
Image: Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA goes to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for Bellator 265. The heavyweight main event will feature the #3-ranked Cheick Kongo against Sergei Kharitonov who is looking to jump into the rankings. 

The co-main event has two ranked featherweights that are looking to make their case for A.J. McKee’s title. Adam Borics and Jay-Jay Wilson both sit in Bellator MMA’s featherweight rankings. Borics is currently ranked at #3 and Wilson ranked at #5 and also carries an undefeated record like the current champion. A win from either fighter could certainly make a case for a match with McKee, that is if he still stays at 145 pounds with Bellator.

This is the final event for Bellator in August, so it should make for a good way to close out the summer! See the full fight card, start time, and viewing information below:

BELLATOR MMA 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov Main Card| Friday, August 20 – live on SHOWTIME 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT 

Heavyweight Bout: #3-Cheick Kongo (30-11-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (32-8, 2 NC)

Featherweight Bout: #3-Adam Borics (17-1) vs. #5-Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0)

Welterweight Bout: #5-Logan Storley (11-1) vs. Dante Schiro (8-2)

Heavyweight Bout: Marcelo Golm (8-3) vs. Kelvin Tiller (11-5)

 140-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Jornel Lugo (6-0) vs. Keith Lee (7-4)

Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Middleweight Bout: Taylor Johnson (7-2) vs. Fabio Aguiar (17-2)

Lightweight Bout: Mike Hamel (7-5) vs. Bryce Logan (12-5)

Welterweight Bout: Archie Colgan (2-0) vs. Ben Simons (3-2)

Middleweight Bout: Duane Johnson (5-2) vs. Deven Fisher (4-8)

Heavyweight Bout: Bailey Schoenfelder (1-0) vs. Kevin Childs (1-1)

Middleweight Bout: Jeff Nielsen (pro debut) vs. Kory Moegenburg (1-2)

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Advertisement
Latest MMA News
Advertisement

Trending Articles

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC