Bellator 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov Finalized Fight Card

Bellator MMA goes to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for Bellator 265. The heavyweight main event will feature the #3-ranked Cheick Kongo against Sergei Kharitonov who is looking to jump into the rankings.

The co-main event has two ranked featherweights that are looking to make their case for A.J. McKee’s title. Adam Borics and Jay-Jay Wilson both sit in Bellator MMA’s featherweight rankings. Borics is currently ranked at #3 and Wilson ranked at #5 and also carries an undefeated record like the current champion. A win from either fighter could certainly make a case for a match with McKee, that is if he still stays at 145 pounds with Bellator.

This is the final event for Bellator in August, so it should make for a good way to close out the summer! See the full fight card, start time, and viewing information below:

BELLATOR MMA 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov Main Card| Friday, August 20 – live on SHOWTIME 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Heavyweight Bout: #3-Cheick Kongo (30-11-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (32-8, 2 NC)

Featherweight Bout: #3-Adam Borics (17-1) vs. #5-Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0)

Welterweight Bout: #5-Logan Storley (11-1) vs. Dante Schiro (8-2)

Heavyweight Bout: Marcelo Golm (8-3) vs. Kelvin Tiller (11-5)

140-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Jornel Lugo (6-0) vs. Keith Lee (7-4)



Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Middleweight Bout: Taylor Johnson (7-2) vs. Fabio Aguiar (17-2)

Lightweight Bout: Mike Hamel (7-5) vs. Bryce Logan (12-5)

Welterweight Bout: Archie Colgan (2-0) vs. Ben Simons (3-2)

Middleweight Bout: Duane Johnson (5-2) vs. Deven Fisher (4-8)

Heavyweight Bout: Bailey Schoenfelder (1-0) vs. Kevin Childs (1-1)

Middleweight Bout: Jeff Nielsen (pro debut) vs. Kory Moegenburg (1-2)