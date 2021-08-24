Bellator 270 To Take Place In Dublin, Headlined By James Gallagher

James Gallagher will be enjoying home cage advantage when headlining Bellator 270 against Patchy Mix in front of a devoted Dublin audience.

Bellator announced its plans for Bellator 270 on Tuesday. In addition to the main event between Gallagher and Mix, the co-main event will feature Peter Queally facing Patricky Freire in a rematch of their bout from earlier this year that came to a premature end due to a doctor’s stoppage win for Queally. The event will take place from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, and tickets will go on sale Friday, August 27.

SBG Ireland’s James Gallagher (11-1) has followed in the footsteps of his Notorious teammate Conor McGregor by being nothing but confident and self-assertive thus far in his MMA career. The 24-year-old has now won four consecutive fights, most recently defeating Cal Ellanor via rear-naked choke last October. His opponent, Patchy Mix (14-1), has a 3-1 Bellator record, only falling to Juan Archuleta last September. Mix most recently defeated Albert Morales in May at Bellator 258.

Bellator 270 will air live at 5 PM ET on Showtime with a replay at 10 PM. In the UK, the event can be viewed on the BBC iPlayer; and in Ireland, it will be available on Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport.

Below is the current Bellator 270 lineup:

Main Card

Patchy Mix vs. James Gallagher

Peter Queally vs. Patricky Freire

Preliminary Card

Brian Hooi vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Ciaran Clarke vs. Jordan Barton

Audrey Kerouche vs. Danni Neilan

Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan

Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov