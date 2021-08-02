Bellator LHW Grand Prix Semifinals To Take Place On Oct. 16

Bellator has announced that the semifinals for its light heavyweight grand prix will take place on October 16.

The promotion revealed the news on Saturday, the same day as its Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee broadcast. The event will take place in the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Vadim Nemkov (left) & Bellator President Scott Coker (Right) Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

The double-header will feature reigning light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov taking on Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the main event. Nemkov won the championship from Ryan Bader last August and began this grand prix tournament by knocking off Phil Davis via unanimous decision at Bellator 257. All told, Nemkov has now won eight consecutive fights; and as the LHW strap indicates, no one in the division currently has more momentum.

Nemkov’s opponent, Anthony Johnson, finally made his return to MMA after a four-year layoff when he defeated José Augusto in a hard-fought KO victory back in May. That bout served as Johnson’s Bellator debut, and in only his second fight in the promotion, he has a meeting with the champ, Vadim Nemkov, in the October 16 main event on Showtime.

The co-main event will showcase former Bellator LHW champion and current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader taking on Corey Anderson. Bader paved his way to the semifinals with a unanimous decision victory over Lyoto Machida at April’s Bellator 256. As for Anderson, he ensured that his quarterfinal bout did not go to the judges when he TKOed Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov at Bellator 257.

There are currently no other bouts announced for the card, but you can rest assured that we will let you know when the card becomes finalized in addition to any other major updates along the way!

Who’s your pick to win the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix?