‘Bigfoot’ Silva Set For Gamebred FC 2, Will Meet Alex Nicholson

Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva is making his way to Gamebred FC 2.

Jorge Masvidal, the owner of Gamebred FC 2, appeared on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour. During his appearance, Masvidal announced that Silva will collide with Alex Nicholson under his promotion. The heavyweight tilt will take place on Sept. 11 and will serve as the event’s headliner.

“Bigfoot” Silva has had a rough go in combat sports over the past few years. He has lost his last seven fights. One of those losses was against Gabriel Gonzaga in a bare-knuckle boxing match. “Bigfoot” also hasn’t won an MMA bout since Aug. 2015. He’ll be looking to turn his misfortune around.

Nicholson was last seen in action under the PFL banner back in October 2019. He lost a quarterfinal bout in the 2019 heavyweight playoffs to Francimar Barroso via unanimous decision.

Going into the bout, Silva will have a bare-knuckle record of 0-1. Nicholson hasn’t had a pro bare-knuckle boxing match yet. Both men certainly have pro MMA experience. Silva has an MMA record of 19-13, 1 NC. Nicholson’s record is 14-9.

What do you make of Antonio Silva vs. Alex Nicholson headlining Gamebred FC 2 on Sept. 11?