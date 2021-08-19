Bisping Calls BS On Covington’s Interest In Fighting Adesanya

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping has laughed off Colby Covington‘s plan to dethrone both Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya.

Covington was last in action at UFC Vegas 11 last September. Against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, “Chaos” dominated four rounds before securing a TKO victory in the fifth frame.

The main event win against “The Chosen One” represented an immediate rebound win for Covington following his championship loss to Kamaru Usman nine months earlier. In a competitive fight at UFC 245, the former interim 170-pound champ was finished by “The Nigerian Nightmare” with less than a minute of the bout remaining.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

But despite previously failing to capture gold in his current weight class, Covington has his sights set on not one, but two champions. The controversial personality recently expressed his desire to defeat both Nigerian-born UFC champions.

But UFC Hall of Famer and analyst Michael Bisping has dismissed Covington’s bold aspirations. During a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, “The Count” questioned “what reality” Covington is living in by calling out Israel Adesanya.

“Colby Covington, what’s he talking about? What do you think he’s taking about?… He’s talking about becoming champ-champ. He’s talking about beating Kamaru Usman and then he’s taking about going up and fighting Israel Adesanya and becoming a champ-champ.

“I get it, you’re selling tickets, you’re selling wolf tickets as the Diaz brothers would say, but still to beat Kamaru Usman and to go up and fight Adesanya and beat him as well? What reality are we living in here, buddy?” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Bisping went on to remind Covington that his entire focus should be on the champion who previously finished him inside the Octagon.

“… and again, slow your roll! Okay? You got a big fight, you got a tough fight! You got Kamaru Usman who’s the pound for pound (#1) right now. He’s knocking people out left, right and center. If I’m not mistaken, he knocked you out last time.”

Here. We. Go! 👀



🏆 @USMAN84kg 🆚 @ColbyCovMMA 2



The rematch is set to headline the UFC’s numbered card in November. Official date and venue TBC.



(Per Dana White via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/5GTXMuSQCq — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 26, 2021

Before even beginning to contemplate a champion vs. champion clash at middleweight, Covington will have his hands full at UFC 268 when he attempts to dethrone the welterweight king at the second time of trying.

In an animosity-fueled main event, Usman will attempt to defend his title for the fifth time in what is expected to be the UFC’s return to New York City’s prestigious Madison Square Garden

How do you think Colby Covington would fare against Israel Adesanya?