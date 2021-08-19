Bisping Moves On From McGregor To Hush His Outspoken Teammate

A day after Michael Bisping engaged in a war of words with Conor McGregor, “The Count” has seamlessly transitioned to another squabble with McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis.

Michael Bisping and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis have been poking back at one another for years now, despite the facts that the two are known to compete in separate divisions, one of them is retired, and they have never been under the same promotion.

Like McGregor, Danis is a proud member of SBG Ireland. Unlike McGregor, not only has Danis never won a championship, but he is also yet to compete in more than two professional MMA fights.

To his credit, though, Danis was the victor in these fights. Yet, Michael Bisping remains unimpressed. So when Danis again provoked the former UFC middleweight champion on Thursday, Bisping had no problem responding to his “challenge” to a boxing match with an unsanctioned attack.

a huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let’s see if he mans up and takes it 🤷‍♂️ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 19, 2021

You cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers. Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool. https://t.co/aerN3Xzn8Z — michael (@bisping) August 19, 2021

It’s fair to take that response as a hard no from the Englishman.

Dillon Danis has not competed in MMA since 2019 and is known solely for his grappling skills, so it’s understandable why Bisping would consider this tweet to be nothing more than a trolljob.

As for Bisping, he has not fought since 2017 on short notice against Kelvin Gastelum in a TKO loss that Conor McGregor referenced in one of his attacks on Bisping earlier this week.

Would you watch a boxing match between Dillon Danis and Michael Bisping?