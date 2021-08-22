Bisping Responds To McGregor’s Accusation, Then Makes A Demand

Michael Bisping has rubbished McGregor’s claim that he fled the UK out of fear and then made a demand to the Irishman.

It’s the latest verbal salvo in the war of words that erupted this week between the arguably two greatest trash talkers in UFC history. The duo traded barbs in a late-night Twitter stoush that kicked off after Bisping, responding to earlier comments made by “The Notorious,” likened the Irishman’s legacy to his often hastily deleted tweets.

Not one to turn the other cheek, McGregor fired back by posting a photo of Bisping boarding a commercial airliner—an apparent insult in the private-jet hopping world of the filthy rich Conor.

After “The Count” responded by making light of Conor’s diminutive stature, “The Notorious” salaciously accused Bisping of fleeing the UK following what we now know was a hostile visit from his ex-management team.

Michael Bisping Dismisses McGregor’s Claims That He Fled The UK

On his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping has responded to McGregor’s accusation and provided clarity as to what really happened between him and his ex-management.

Bisping has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with his former management for the last decade, which he revealed has recently come to a head.

“The whole case got kicked out of court, and they owe me a significant amount of money, which I will be going after,” said Bisping.

The legal proceedings came after what Bisping termed “a nasty split with my ex-management,” who he revealed made a veiled threat against him by visiting his mother’s home.

“When I was fighting Chael Sonnen, so I was in Chicago, the day of the weigh-ins, I get a phone call from my mum and the people in question, the ex-management, actually went around to my mum’s house and knocked on the door and just presented her with papers. But I know what they were doing. That was kind of a veiled threat, you know what I mean? ‘Oooh, we know where your mom lives’ and all the rest of it,” said Bisping.

“The Count” then addressed McGregor’s claim that he fled the UK following the visit to his mother.

“Anyway, as I said, by that point, I’d lived in America for at least six months or so, something like that. But Conor comes back and says, ‘Oh, you’re a real man, are ya? They came knockin’ on your mom’s door and you legged it to America.

“So number one, it’s hilarious because it’s completely infactual [sic] and incorrect. And secondly, it’s even funnier because you’ve got no banter. You just gotta go straight for the personal, gotta go straight for the jugular and come out with incorrect factual stuff about my past and my personal situation,” said Bisping.

Finally, Bisping let Conor know that their relationship is not one where the term “bro” should be bandied about, additionally telling the “Notorious” to keep his name out of his mouth.

“So anyway, I wasn’t gonna go back and forth with that. And then he mentioned ‘bro’ a few times. I’m like, ‘I’m not your bro,’ smiley face, leave it there. Anyway, whatever. I don’t want to keep it going. He’s kinda settled down now. But I just thought that one point, I had to address…

“Anyway, listen, McGregor, as I said the other day, rest up, heal up, get back in the Octagon, and just leave my name out your mouth, pal,” said Bisping.