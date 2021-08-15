Bisping Sends An Urgent Warning To McGregor About Daniel Cormier

Michael Bisping had some choice words for Conor McGregor regarding the Irishman’s heated back-and-forth with Daniel Cormier.

Recently, Conor McGregor has been on the receiving end of criticism due to his post-fight conduct following his controversial loss to Dustin Poirier last month. The ex-double champ took to Twitter in a controversial attack on Khabib Nurmagomedov, with a large section of fans believing the troubling tweets to have crossed the line.

Although the tweets have since been deleted, they caught the attention of former two-division champ, Daniel Cormier, who believes Conor “absolutely crossed the line” and that his words are a clear “cry for help.”

Since then, McGregor has continued provoking Daniel Cormier, which may not be the best idea for McGregor, according to Michael Bisping (as reported by Sportskeeda).

Michael Bisping (Photo: Getty)

During a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, the former middleweight champion pulled no punches when referring to the dispute between McGregor and DC, urging McGregor to be careful in the process.

“Be careful what you wish for, careful who you’re picking fights with, I’m not disrespecting Conor McGregor, but I don’t care what kind of Conor McGregor it is, whether it is the double champ Conor McGregor, right? DC is going to f*****g pull you limb from limb.” Bisping said.

“The Count” then continued describing how one-sided this would be if the two were to actually fight.

“He can do it one-handed, he can do it with one eye, two eyes, no eyes, he can do it after 25 Modelos. That ain’t a fight, that is murder. That is assault. Somebody call the cops.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping and think McGregor is picking a fight with the wrong man?