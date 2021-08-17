HomeMMA

Bisping Wonders How Rockhold’s Chin Will Hold Up Against Strickland

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Michael Bisping Luke Rockhold
(via Zuffa LLC)

Luke Rockhold is set to share the Octagon with Sean Strickland but Michael Bisping isn’t sure if Rockhold’s chin can hold up.

Rockhold vs. Strickland is expected to take place at UFC 268 on Nov. 6. A location hasn’t been made official. Madison Square Garden in New York City had been reported as a possible landing spot but with proof of vaccination requirements set to begin in the state, it has left many to question if that plan will be axed.

Regardless, Rockhold and Strickland will trade leather on that date barring any unforeseen circumstances. Bisping took to his Believe You Me podcast to question whether or not Rockhold is ready to eat some shots (h/t Essentially Sports).

“It’s a risky fight for Luke Rockhold, I’ll tell you that. I’ll tell you that just because where is Luke at? We don’t know; we don’t know where he’s at, obviously; he was an extremely dominant champion, and I’m not bigging myself up. I beat him, and then Yoel beat him, and then Jan Blachowicz beat him, all by knockout, which is the troubling thing for a Luke Rockhold fan. So all by knockouts, is the chin still there?”

Rockhold hasn’t been seen in action since July 2019. He was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz, who is now the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Rockhold has gone 1-3 in his last four outings.

As for Strickland, he’s riding a five-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2018 when he was knocked out by Elizeu Zaleski.

